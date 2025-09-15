The Price of Ethics
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How Does an ER Doc Get 'Physician of the Year' and Within the Same Year Face DOJ Persecution, Twice?
Why I Can't Stop Thinking About Ron Elfenbein"
3 hrs ago
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Kirk Moore, MD
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The Judicial Execution of Dr. Sanjeev Kumar: How the DOJ Just Buried a Good Doctor for 20 Years
Judicial tyranny running rampant
17 hrs ago
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Kirk Moore, MD
38
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March 2026
Open Letter to Great Barrington Declaration Committee
Dear Administrators,
Mar 27
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Kirk Moore, MD
55
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September 2025
Jake Scott-Open Letter
Jake, I watched your performance before Senator Johnson’s committee, and let’s be clear — it cannot even be called “misinformation,” it was outright…
Sep 15, 2025
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Kirk Moore, MD
26
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A WEEK OF TRUTH AND BETRAYAL IN AMERICA’S VACCINE DEBATE
Is the narrative unraveling, or is it just another false flag?
Sep 10, 2025
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Kirk Moore, MD
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August 2025
Catharsis
Never again
Aug 15, 2025
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Kirk Moore, MD
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August 2024
Prosecution's Motion to Preclude us of Necessity Defense
Govt trying to tell us how we can defend ourselves! Notice last paragraph!! We would never want to mislead or confuse the jury with irrelevant…
Aug 19, 2024
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Kirk Moore, MD
6
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Motion to Dismiss Federal Indictment
Our MTD based, in part on Loper reversal of Chevron 'Doctrine'
Aug 19, 2024
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Kirk Moore, MD
3
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July 2024
Open Letter to University of Miami School of Medicine
Class of '93, Classmates
Jul 31, 2024
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Kirk Moore, MD
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March 2024
No Regrets-"Vaccine Debut"
The new life-saving, society-altering and government-implemented Covid “vaccine’ is 95% effective and is approved in record time—less than 24 hours!!—on…
Mar 4, 2024
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Kirk Moore, MD
10
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January 2024
No Regrets-2020 continued
Jul-Dec 2020
Jan 8, 2024
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Kirk Moore, MD
15
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December 2023
No Regrets-Part 1
My Covid Journey -- The Beginning
Dec 12, 2023
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Kirk Moore, MD
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© 2026 Kirk Moore, MD
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