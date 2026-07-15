The Price of Ethics

The Price of Ethics

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School Marm's avatar
School Marm
7h

This is when you know, beyind the shadow of a doubt, that our governmental bodies have far too much power.

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Dr Margaret Aranda's avatar
Dr Margaret Aranda
10h

THIS ⬆️ is what they can do to ANY DOCTOR AT ANY TIME!

Now everyone can see that we can look at ALL the doctors they’ve ever imprisoned— and KNOW that they fabricate lies and weave webs to accomplish their nefarious and evil purposes and SILENCE DOCTORS WHO DO GOOD.

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